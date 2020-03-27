Retired hospital executive Gary Olson rejoins Missouri hospital as interim CEO

St. Luke's Hospital in Chesterfield, Mo., has tapped Gary Olson to serve as interim president and CEO for its healthcare network.

Mr. Olson is a 35-year veteran of the organization. He retired as president and CEO in 2015.

"Gary is already reengaging with the St. Luke's family, providing support and assistance on site to the administration and medical staff in preparation for his transition to the interim role on April 2," Dan Stegmann, board chair for St. Luke's Hospital, said in a news release.

Mr. Olson will succeed Christine M. Candio, who in February announced her plans to resign April 1.

