St. Luke's Hospital CEO Christine Candio resigns

Christine M. Candio, president and CEO of St. Luke's Hospital in Chesterfield, Mo., is resigning, effective April 1.

Ms. Candio will move back to the East Coast to be closer to family, the hospital said.

During her five years at St Luke's, Ms. Candio, oversaw the acquisition and integration of St. Luke's Des Peres Hospital in St. Louis as well as implementation of an affiliation with the Cleveland Clinic Heart, Vascular and Thoracic Institute.

Ms. Candio's successor has not been named. St. Luke's said the hospital's medical and executive leaders will provide day-to-day leadership.

