KPC Health names new CMO

KPC Health, a seven-hospital system based in Santa Ana, Calif., has selected Tirso del Junco Jr., MD, as CMO.

Most recently, Dr. del Junco was CMO of the El Segundo, Calif.-based Verity Health System and president of the Verity Medical Group, KPC said.

His other previous healthcare roles include medical director of the Institute for Advanced Robotic Surgery and medical director of perioperative services at Mission Community Hospital in Panorama City, Calif., as well as medical director of the wound care program at Van Nuys, Calif.-based Valley Presbyterian Medical Center and Mission Community Hospital.

Dr. del Junco is a general and vascular surgeon and graduated from Universidad Autónoma de Guadalajara Medical School in Mexico.

