Baptist Hospitals CEO to retire

David Parmer is retiring as CEO of Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas in Beaumont, hospital officials announced on Twitter Sept. 29.

Mr. Parmer will helm the organization through June 30 and then serve in an advisory role, the officials said.

Mr. Parmer has served Baptist Hospitals since November 1989. During his tenure, Baptist Hospitals, Port Arthur-based Cancer Center of Southeast Texas and Altus Cancer Center consolidated their specialized radiation therapy, hematology and medical oncology services to create the Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas Regional Cancer Network. Baptist Hospitals also credits the CEO with playing a key role in the organization's growth efforts that allowed resources for outpatient services, inpatient services, high definition imaging and around-the-clock emergency medical care for residents.

Mr. Parmer's previous healthcare roles include associate COO/assistant administrator of East Jefferson General Hospital in Metairie, La.; associate administrator of Ear, Nose & Throat Hospital in New Orleans; and assistant administrator/administrative resident at VA Medical Center in Birmingham, Ala.

