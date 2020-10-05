9 recent hospital, health system resignations, departures

The following hospital and health system executive resignations were reported since Aug. 3.

1. Michael Apkon, MD, PhD, stepped down as president and CEO of Tufts Medical Center in Boston.

2. Karen Fordham left her job as CEO of Venice (Fla.) Regional Bayfront Health.

3. Enrique Gallegos, CEO of Laredo (Texas) Medical Center, is leaving his position at the end of October.

4. Matthew Gutwein resigned as president and CEO of the Health & Hospital Corporation of Marion County in Indianapolis.

5. Joey Jacobs stepped down as CEO of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Quorum Health after just two months on the job.

6. Alan Miller, founder, chair and CEO of Universal Health Services, will step down as CEO of the King of Prussia, Pa.-based company in January.

7. Greg Neal stepped down as CEO of Bristol (Tenn.) Regional Medical Center on Aug. 20.

8. Todd Hofheins departed as executive vice president and CFO of Bloomington, Minn.-based HealthPartners.

9. Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg, S.C., did not renew the contract of hospital president and CEO Charles Williams.

