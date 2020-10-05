Texas hospital CEO to depart

Enrique Gallegos, CEO of Laredo (Texas) Medical Center, is leaving his position at the end of October to be closer to family and pursue other healthcare opportunities, the Laredo Morning Times reported.

"It has been a sincere honor and privilege to have served in this leadership position for the last six years. I am grateful to our skilled medical staff, dedicated employees and excellent administrative team and board of directors for all we have accomplished together for the residents of Laredo and surrounding communities," Mr. Gallegos said, according to the Times.

Mr. Gallegos became CEO of Laredo Medical Center in 2014.

During his tenure at Laredo Medical Center, the hospital and affiliated clinics have increased the number of patients served, and the Laredo Care Clinic North & South and the North Central ER opened, the hospital said. Mr. Gallegos is also credited with helping to recruit many specialist physicians.

Before joining Laredo Medical Center, Mr. Gallegos was COO of The Hospitals of Providence Sierra Campus in El Paso, Texas.

More articles on executive moves:

Baptist Hospitals CEO to retire

6 CIOs making leadership moves in healthcare

Harvard, Brigham leader tapped for new roles in Houston

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.