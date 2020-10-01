6 CIOs making leadership moves in healthcare

The following leadership moves by CIOs have been reported since June 30:

1. HHS named Perryn Ashmore acting CIO after the August departure of Jose Arrieta.

2. Gulfport, Miss.-based Memorial Hospital tapped Chris Belmont as vice president and CIO.

3. Cigna named Noelle Eder its global CIO.

4. Pittsburgh-based UPMC selected Joanne Fanning as CIO of UPMC in Ireland and head of UPMC's global technology operations center in Kilkenny.

5. Nuvance Health, a seven-hospital system in LaGrangeville, N.Y., and Danbury, Conn., named Geoffry Hook CIO.

6. David Reis, PhD, was named CIO of the University of Miami Health System.

More articles on executive moves:

Baptist Hospitals CEO to retire

UC Health names new hospital chief administrative officer

Harvard, Brigham leader tapped for new roles in Houston

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.