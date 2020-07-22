UPMC appoints CIO to oversee global tech operations center in Ireland

Pittsburgh-based UPMC has named Joanne Fanning CIO of UPMC in Ireland and head of the health system's new global technology operations center in Kilkenny.

Ms. Fanning brings more than 20 years of IT experience at healthcare and multinational companies to her new role. Most recently, she served as group head of IT at Centric Health in Dublin, Ireland.

UPMC announced in June plans to build the UPMC Global Technology Operations Center. As CIO, Ms. Fanning will oversee up to 60 new technology workers as well as other support staff.

"In this role, Ms. Fanning will develop the team, infrastructure and services to deliver on our multinational technology strategy, supporting our operations in Ireland, Italy, China and Kazakhstan," Scot Stevens, CIO for UPMC International, said in the July 21 announcement of Ms. Fanning's appointment.

