San Antonio CIO: COVID-19 response is 'really about culture' more than tech

San Antonio CIO Craig Hopkins told local publication State Scoop that having an agile IT culture is essential during the pandemic.

Since March, he has worked to transition 13,000 government employees to remote work and support their digital interactions. The technology already existed, but the culture was necessary to make the transition. Prior to the pandemic, he said leaders would argue about how to fund projects and change management, but during the pandemic they needed to make decisions quickly.

The city adopted a unified command center and Mr. Hopkins had to develop online resources for that center as well as digitize appointment scheduling.

"The role we have to play is an integrator across those departments," he told State Scoop. We have to play the operational component. It's less about the technology and more about the operations."

