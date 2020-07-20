Henry Ford Health System pilots no-touch digital health screening kiosks

Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System launched a pilot of 10 digital health screening kiosks, which can capture and monitor vital signs without touching the individual, according to a July 20 Detroit Free Press report.

The health system's innovation institute teamed up with NuVision Technology to begin the pilot last week. The kiosks feature no-touch screening monitors that can take a person's temperature via retina scans and allows people to answer questions about their COVID-19 status and symptoms.

"In this time of social distancing, and avoiding large crowds, we said, 'How can we create a screening process that is contactless?'" Brie Riley, project manager at the innovation institute, told the publication.

The project aims to reduce the number of medical staff the hospital places to conduct health screenings at the entrances of its buildings. However, if someone has COVID-19 symptoms or a fever that the kiosk detects, there will be an attendant to direct them to the appropriate place, according to the report.

"We don't want to turn anybody away, but we need to find out what is the best way to keep everyone safe," Ms. Riley said.

