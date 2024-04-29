Why Ascension partners with Oracle

St. Louis-based Ascension is working with Oracle to build a technology platform to manage capacity, workforce issues and supply chain all in one place, the Nashville Business Journal reported.

The 140-hospital system has already partnered with the software giant for years but is hoping to advance the collaboration to bridge clinical and back-office functions with technology, according to the April 25 story.

"That was the vision, to be able to integrate horizontally between the operational systems and the clinical systems so that we can run essentially better," Ascension President Eduardo Conrado said at an April 23 conversation at the Oracle Health Summit with that company's chair, David Feinberg, MD, covered by the Business Journal. "That could be a huge differentiator, managing this huge workforce and large costs that we have."

Dr. Feinberg asked how Oracle Health, formerly known as Cerner, could help Ascension realize that "new playbook," according to the story. "Quality and safety, operational rigor, engagement with associates and then patient experience are like the four key areas — and technology flows across all four," Mr. Conrado responded.