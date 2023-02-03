Eduardo Conrado's path from digital, innovation chief to president of Ascension

Eduardo Conrado, the new president of St. Louis-based Ascension, came from the IT and digital side to become the second-in-command at one of the nation's largest health systems.

Mr. Conrado spent more than 26 years at telecom company Motorola, starting as chief marketing officer before working his way up to the executive vice president and chief strategy and innovation officer of Motorola Solutions.

He joined Ascension as an executive vice president and its inaugural chief digital officer in 2018. A year later, he became chief strategy and innovation officer, overseeing digital, data and corporate strategy.

He told Becker's in 2021 that the pandemic "accelerated and confirmed our thinking around digital health. It's clear that virtual care and remote patient monitoring are both here to stay, and that provides tremendous clarity for our technology strategy."

On Feb 1, he became president of the 139-hospital Catholic system, when Ascension split its president and CEO roles. He reports to CEO Joseph Impicciche, a spokesperson told Becker's.

Mr. Conrado has the "background, experience and talent to help us lead change in this new role as we respond to an evolving healthcare environment," Mr. Impicciche said in a Jan. 31 news release.