UPMC to build tech operations center in Ireland to support international expansion

Pittsburgh-based UPMC will build a technology operations center in Kilkenny, Ireland, to help support the system's overseas expansion.

The UPMC Global Technology Operations Center will employ more than 60 technology workers and other support staff when it opens. Specifically, UPMC will hire network, systems and security engineers, security and privacy analysts, and other IT managers.

"Our multinational business requires a technology platform that allows us to consistently provide the highest-quality care at the lowest cost, regardless of location," said Ed McCallister, CIO of UPMC. "As we considered locations worldwide that would best meet our needs, Ireland — and its centrally located, multi-cultural workforce — quickly rose to the top."

Read the full news release here.

