HHS appoints interim CIO: 5 things to know

HHS appointed Perryn Ashmore acting CIO after Jose Arrieta's departure from the department Aug. 28.



Mr. Arietta resigned after spending 15 years in federal service and nearly a year as CIO of HHS. Here are five things to know about his interim replacement:



1. Mr. Ashmore was principal deputy CIO and acting customer experience executive at HHS.



2. During his time with the federal government, Mr. Ashmore was responsible for implementing the agency's human resources management system.



3. He worked in the Federal Communications Commission's tailored platforms and data departments before joining HHS. He led the FCC's application modernization strategy.



4. He also served as deputy CIO and chief technology officer of the General Services Administration and Department of Veterans Affairs.



5. As acting CIO, Mr. Ashmore will continue Mr. Arrieta's development of HHS Protect, the agency's COVID-19 data analytics platform.



