Optum in the past 100 days: 6 things to know

Optum has been busy in 2020, and especially over the past 100 days.

The company has made acquisitions and reported revenue growth even during the pandemic. Here are six things to know about Optum over the past three months.

1. On Aug. 4, Optum committed $1 million in pro bono services over the next three years to support community-based organizations serving Contra Costa County, Northern Alameda County and the Tri Valley in California as part of its relationship with Walnut Creek, Calif.-based John Muir Health.

2. Optum reported $32.7 billion in second quarter revenue on July 15, which is a 16.7 percent increase year over year. The company reported it now has 10,000 care providers using virtual visits. It has 120,000 physicians all together.

3. On July 14, Optum partnered with Boulder (Colo.) Community Health to run the system's data analytics, revenue cycle management and care coordination. The company hired 275 employees from Boulder Community Health through the partnership.

4. Optum Ventures led a funding round for DocASAP, an advanced patient access and engagement platform, which was announced on June 17. The company aims to use the new funding to grow its payer-provider network and improve its platform for matching customers with healthcare providers.

5. Optum hired Patrick Conway, MD, to become CEO of Care Solutions. Dr. Conway was previously CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina.

6. Optum purchased naviHealth, a post-acute care management platform, on May 22. Optum did not disclose the deal total, but the Nashville Business Journal said it could total more than $1 billion.

