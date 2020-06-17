Optum Ventures leads funding for patient engagement platform: 4 details

Optum Ventures led a recent funding round for DocASAP, an advanced patient access and engagement platform.



Four things to know:



1. DocASAP is designed for health systems, health plans and physician groups to connect with patients. With the new funding, the company aims to grow its payer-provider network and improve its platform for matching customers with healthcare providers.



2. Consumers can use the platform to connect with healthcare providers from a desktop or mobile device. It also works with health systems to streamline scheduling and develop virtual visit capabilities. The company works with St. Louis-based Ascension, Chicago-based CommonSpirit, Renton, Wash.-based Providence, Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health, Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine and other health systems.



3. The companies did not disclose the amount raised during this funding round.



4. In May, Optum Ventures partnered with Health Catalyst Capital to lead a funding round for Holmusk, a Singapore-based company that is building a large real-world evidence platform for behavioral health and chronic diseases. The funding round was reported as $21.5 million. This year it also led an $8 million funding round for Heartbeat Health, a virtual heart health startup, and a funding round for Scipher Medicine, a startup developing molecular diagnostic technology.



