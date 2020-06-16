Digital health 'unicorn' once valued at $1.5B files for bankruptcy: 4 details

A digital health company considered one of the first "unicorns" in the industry has filed for bankruptcy, according to CNBC.



Four things to know:



1. Proteus Digital Health, a company that developed ingestible sensors to detect when medications are taken, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on June 15.



2. The company was valued at $1.5 billion in April 2019, according to Forbes. It aimed to help prevent patients from forgetting to take medications.



3. Proteus has about $100 million to $500 million in assets and $50 million to $100 million in liabilities. Its creditors include Workday and Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, which the company had planned to partner with in 2017. Otsuka invested $88 million in Proteus, but the deal was terminated in January.



4. While the company has struggled in recent months to raise money, it has raised more than $500 million in venture capital.



