Northwell Health, University Hospitals join $12M funding round for virtual care company

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health and Cleveland-based University Hospitals' venture arms joined a $12 million Series B funding round for Conversa, a virtual care and communication platform, according to a June 11 news release.

Both Northwell Health and University Hospitals use Conversa's virtual care and communication platform, which offers automated chatbots to engage, monitor and manage patients for care conditions including COVID-19, chronic care, acute discharge, perioperative and oncology.

In addition to Northwell and University Hospitals, organizations including UCSF Health, UNC Health and Prisma Health are also using Conversa during the pandemic to provide symptom checking and triage, virtual check-ins with quarantined patients, to deliver lab results and to screen employees, patients and visitors.

With the closing of its recent funding round, Conversa has raised more than $26 million.

“Even before COVID-19, we have been expanding our work with Conversa throughout our organization over the last few years as they are a critical component of Northwell Health’s vision for virtual health, further strengthening the provider-patient relationship through personalized, insightful engagement,” said Joseph Schulman, senior vice president of population health and business transformation at the health system.

