10 notable CFO appointments this year

Health systems across the U.S. saw notable changes in financial leadership in 2025, with new CFOs stepping into key roles during a pivotal time for the industry. From academic giants to regional systems, these appointments reflect the growing complexity and strategic importance of financial operations in healthcare.

Here are 10 prominent CFO moves this year:

1. Michael Browning will begin as senior executive vice president and CFO of Chicago-based CommonSpirit on Jan. 2, 2026, succeeding Daniel Morissette. Mr. Browning joins from OhioHealth, where he served as executive vice president and CFO since 2019. He brings more than 30 years of healthcare finance experience to the role and will oversee financial strategy, operations, treasury, revenue cycle and investor relations for the 138-hospital system.

2. Jason Johnson was named executive vice president and CFO of Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems in December, after serving in the role on an interim basis since October. He replaced Kevin Hammons, who became CEO. The two executives are guiding CHS through a period of portfolio optimization and debt reduction, supported by a new ERP system.

3. Carlos Bohorquez, CFO of El Camino Health, will become the next CFO of UC San Diego Health. He replaces Lori Donaldson, who is retiring after nearly three decades with the system. Under Mr. Bohorquez’s leadership, El Camino Health strengthened its balance sheet and operating margins.

4. Tracy Moyer was officially named executive vice president and CFO of Penn State Health in Hershey, Pa, after serving in the role on an interim basis since June. She also served as senior vice president of system financial services and has played a central role in financial operations across the health system.

5. Mark Bortnem joined Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health from Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, where he served as CFO for the system’s Wisconsin operations based in Eau Claire and La Crosse. He brings more than 25 years of experience, including roles at Minneapolis-based Fairview Health Services.

6. Scott Herndon was appointed executive vice president and CFO of Cambridge, Mass.-based Beth Israel Lahey Health in August. He previously held senior finance roles at St. Louis-based Ascension, including CFO of system and strategic finance and CFO of operational finance.

7. St. Louis-based BJC Health System appointed Scott Hawig executive vice president and CFO in September, succeeding Chuck Robb. Mr. Hawig previously served as CFO of Milwaukee-based Froedtert ThedaCare Health and held senior roles at Duke University Health System in Durham, N.C.

8. Stephanie Schnittger began as CFO of Charlottesville, Va.-based UVA Health in July after previously serving as CFO of Luminis Health. She also held senior roles at Sentara Health and Inova Health System, with decades of experience in corporate finance and strategy.

9. Todd Hofheins took over as CFO of Aurora, Colo.-based UCHealth in June, succeeding Dan Rieber. Mr. Hofheins previously served as COO and CFO at Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health and held CFO roles at Bloomington, Minn.-based HealthPartners and Renton, Wash.-based Providence.

10. Charles Brinkley III was named senior vice president and CFO of Pensacola, Fla.-based Baptist Health Care after serving in top finance roles at Columbia, Tenn.-based Maury Regional Health, Ocean Springs, Miss.-based Singing River Health System and Merit Health Biloxi (Miss.).