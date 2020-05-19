Optum, Health Catalyst lead $21.5M funding round for data analytics company: 4 things to know

Optum Ventures and Health Catalyst led a new funding round to invest millions in a data science and health technology company that is building a large real-world evidence platform for behavioral health and chronic diseases.

Four things to know:



1. Singapore-based Holmusk reported it raised $21.5 million in the most recent funding round with existing investors Heritas Capital and Optum Ventures, Health Catalyst and other individuals.



2. Optum Ventures' Dr. Vijay Barathan and Health Catalysts' Charles Boorady are both joining the Holmusk board of directors after completing the funding round.



3. Holmusk plans to expand its U.S. operations in New York City with the funding and to further the development of its proprietary technology. The company's platform aims to analyze data to accelerate drug development and support the practice of data-driven medicine.



4. Optum has been targeting virtual and data analytics companies over the last few months for investment and acquisition. In April, CNBC reported that the company was in talks with virtual therapy provider AbleTo for a potential $470 million acquisition. It also led an $8.2 million Series A funding round for Heartbeat Health, a data-driven cardiology telehealth platform, which closed in March.



