HHS to award $5M for digital healthcare innovation

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will award $5 million in funding for research on digital healthcare strategies during fiscal year 2020.

The funding will focus on high-impact studies that analyze nationwide telehealth innovations and evaluate U.S. healthcare delivery systems' response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The May 14 announcement detailed a need for research on how to improve the quality of healthcare delivery after the pandemic and how responses to COVID-19 affect socially vulnerable populations and people with multiple chronic conditions.

The funding opportunity will be available for research in all healthcare settings, including hospitals, primary care offices, ambulatory care settings, long-term care setting, home healthcare, mental health and substance use care facilities and pharmacies.

The application deadline is June 15.

Read the full news release here.

More articles on digital transformation:

The tech needed for more contactless hospitals, healthcare

Atrium Health uses baby monitors to check on patients, cut down PPE use

Boston Children's to use patient-provider matching software from Kyruus

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.