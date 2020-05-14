Boston Children's to use patient-provider matching software from Kyruus

Boston Children's Hospital is adopting new software to improve patients' online experience and help them more easily find a provider.

Boston Children's plans to use a data management platform from the health IT startup Kyruus, which identifies consumer-friendly terms for physician specialties to help parents or caregivers find the provider who best fits their child's needs.

The platform also includes new search terms related to COVID-19 and allows patients to schedule appointments online for the first time.

Read the full news release here.

