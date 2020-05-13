Yale New Haven rolls out remote monitoring for ventilated COVID-19 patients

Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health System is implementing Capsule Technologies' Ventilated Patient Surveillance workstation to help monitor ventilated COVID-19 patients.

The VPS workstation evaluates live streaming data from ventilators and sends relevant clinical alerts to respiratory therapists, pulmonologists and intensivists.

With the pandemic creating a surge in patients who need acute respiratory care, Yale New Haven will use the VPS workstation to help limit staff members' exposure to COVID-19 and reduce personal protective equipment use. The technology will also allow respiratory therapists to guide less experienced staff as they treat patients at their bedside.

