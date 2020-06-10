Optum hires ex-BCBSNC CEO to lead care solutions

Patrick Conway, MD, announced on Twitter June 9 that he joined Optum as the company's CEO of Care Solutions.

"Excited to recently start role as CEO of Care Solutions @Optum," he said. "Working to provide better health care to millions of people across the entire care continuum. Home care, mental health care, acute and post acute care with focus on value-based models and care for populations in need."

Prior to joining UnitedHealth Group's Optum unit, Dr. Conway was the CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina from 2017-19. He resigned in September 2019 after being arrested for driving while under the influence.

Before his role at BCBSNC, Dr. Conway was CMO, deputy administrator and director for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation at CMS.

