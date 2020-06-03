Humana medical group to open 20 clinics in coming year

Humana-owned Partners in Primary Care is opening 20 primary care centers in the next year as it begins phase one of its three-year expansion plan, the medical group said June 2.

Half of the senior-focused primary care centers will be opened in two new markets: Las Vegas (eight) and the Shreveport-Bossier City, La., area (two). The remaining 10 centers will be in Houston, tripling Partners in Primary Care's footprint there.

The additions come after Humana and private equity firm Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe entered into a joint venture agreement in February to expand Humana's primary care centers.

Partners in Primary Care serves 35,000 patients from a variety of Medicare Advantage health plans, not just Humana. The company has 48 centers across Kansas, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Florida.

