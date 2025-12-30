Phoenix Children’s lands $3M to advance pediatric care

Phoenix (Ariz.) Children’s Hospital has secured more than $3.2 million in grant funding to support new research in pediatric neurology, cardiology, lung disease and infectious disease.

The Arizona Biomedical Research Centre awarded $750,000 to support gene-targeting therapies for neurodevelopmental disorders such as autism and epilepsy, according to a Dec. 30 news release from the health system. A separate $2.5 million grant from the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute is backing research into therapies for pulmonary fibrosis.

Researchers at Phoenix Children’s also led or co-authored recent multicenter studies on pediatric stroke, brain tumors and cardiac complications tied to COVID-19. One study evaluated 205 children with arterial ischemic stroke and found a potential link between varicella zoster virus and stroke risk, even in vaccinated patients.

Another study, involving more than 1,200 patients from 32 North American pediatric hospitals, tracked six-month outcomes of children with multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C). Researchers concluded most patients had favorable cardiovascular recovery after initial severe illness.