UnitedHealth donates $10M to honor George Floyd

Minnesota-based UnitedHealth Group and its team members will donate $10 million to honor George Floyd, a black man who died Memorial Day in the custody of Minneapolis police.

As part of the donation, the healthcare company said it will create and administer a fund to help pay for college tuition for Mr. Floyd's children. "The company hopes this gesture will help the Floyd family honor the memory of their father while helping his children pursue their full academic potential," UnitedHealth said in a June 1 statement.

UnitedHealth will also allocate $5 million and 25,000 employee volunteer hours to help Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minn., businesses restore their operations after several were destroyed during civil unrest following Mr. Floyd's death. Another $5 million will be donated to the YMCA Equity Innovation Center of Excellence in memory of Mr. Floyd to help "address the larger societal issues at the root of George Floyd's death."

