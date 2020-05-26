Highmark BCBS premium notice error sparks state action

Delaware insurance officials have ordered actions to address reports of premium errors among some Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield members with supplemental Medicare coverage.

The Delaware Department of Insurance said it has received dozens of complaints after Highmark BCBS incorrectly processed hundreds of customers' birthdates. Birthdate errors can result in a premium increase, and did for some Highmark members. Incorrect notices of higher July 1 premiums were sent to many Medicare supplement members, insurance officials said May 26.

Delaware insurance officials said they have taken action to ensure the errors are corrected. Highmark BCBS has agreed to significantly reduce its July 1 rate increase, in part due to lower claim costs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

