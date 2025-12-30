UC Davis awards $2M in pediatric health grants

The Children’s Miracle Network at University of California Davis in Sacramento awarded 24 grants totaling $2,055,372 to support pediatric clinical care and research at UC Davis Children’s Hospital.

Of the total funding, $1,526,147 was allocated to enhance clinical services, and $529,226 was awarded for research projects aimed at improving children’s health, according to a Dec. 30 news release from the health system.

Funded clinical initiatives include programs to support adolescents with sickle cell disease, expand services for children with problematic sexual behavior, introduce virtual reality for pain and anxiety reduction, and provide auditory testing and warfarin monitoring tools.

Research awards were distributed for studies in areas such as pediatric brain injury, pulmonary hypertension in newborns, genetic markers of vascular disease and developmental screening in Spanish-speaking families.