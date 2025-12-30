Maryland system temporarily closes ED after water main break 

TidalHealth McCready Pavilion in Crisfield, Md., is temporarily closed due to a water main break.



In a statement on the morning of Dec. 30, Salisbury, Md.-based TidalHealth said the break has left the facility without heat or running water. Health system officials said they are working with facilities and utility partners and anticipate services will be restored by the evening.



The McCready Pavilion includes a 24/7 emergency department, behavioral health services, outpatient lab services, physical therapy, radiology and primary care. Health system officials said the TidalHealth Alice B. Tawes Nursing & Rehabilitation and TidalHealth Chesapeake Cove Assisted Living remain open and have heat and water.

Becker’s will provide updates as more information becomes available.

The closure follows a severe winter storm system that swept through parts of the Midwest and East Coast Dec. 29, causing hospitals in several states to limit services or close outpatient sites. While the storm has passed through many areas, hazardous conditions — including lake-effect snow and subzero wind chills — are expected to persist in some regions through Dec. 31, according to the National Weather Service.