Wellstar team safely transfers 44 NICU babies to new tower

A team at Marietta, Ga.-based Wellstar Kennestone Regional Medical Center safely transferred 44 neonatal intensive care patients to the hospital’s new patient tower.

More than 100 Wellstar physicians, nurses, respiratory therapists and caregivers participated in the transfer, according to a news release shared with Becker’s.

The hospital’s new patient tower, which opened in April, doubled Wellstar Kennestone’s NICU capacity from 24 to 49 beds.

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