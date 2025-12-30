OhioHealth launches addiction care program in rural Ohio

Columbus-based OhioHealth has launched a new effort to expand access to comprehensive care for individuals with substance use disorders in rural Southeast Ohio.

The Addiction Medicine Program is based at OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital in Athens and is funded by a four-year, $3 million grant from HHS. It integrates hospital-based care with outpatient treatment, counseling and community resources, according to a Dec. 30 news release.

The program employs seven staff members focused solely on addiction treatment and care coordination. The team works closely with a network of shelters, recovery centers, and public health sites to connect individuals with appropriate levels of care.

“These partnerships allow people to access care from multiple points, not just through the emergency department, but from community agencies where many individuals first seek support,” Christopher Meyer, DO, an addiction medicine specialist at O’Bleness Hospital, said in a news release. “People don’t always just walk into a clinic when they need help.”

When patients are hospitalized, the team develops a follow-up care plan and conducts outreach after discharge to address any barriers to accessing care.

The program is modeled after similar programs operating at other OhioHealth hospitals but is tailored to rural needs. It includes telehealth access, harm reduction resources, and starting in 2026, medication vouchers for uninsured or underinsured patients.