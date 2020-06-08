Former Humana exec to become CEO of physician network firm

Worthe Holt Jr., MD, a family physician and former executive at Humana, is the new CEO of Wellvana Health, a physician network-building firm.

Dr. Holt is succeeding Devin Carty, who will become Wellvana's chairman, according to a June 2 press release.



As CEO, Dr. Holt will lead Wellvana in helping primary care and specialty physicians remain independent through capital, human resources, contracts and technology.



Dr. Holt joins Wellvana from Humana, where he served as deputy CMO. Prior to that, Dr. Holt was the executive vice president and COO at St. Vincent Health System in Indianapolis. In total, he brings more than 30 years of clinical and operational leadership to the new role.

