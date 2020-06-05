Anthem to give $2.5B to customers, providers

Anthem will provide $2.5 billion in financial assistance to providers and health plan members to ease pressures brought by COVID-19, the insurer said June 4.

Of that total, Anthem will allocate some funds to help providers expand their telehealth capabilities and to support physician groups who are facing financial hardship due to COVID-19. Anthem is also accelerating claims processing for outstanding accounts receivables, resolving claims and sending quicker payments to some Medicaid programs.

Anthem will send one-month premium rebates to members. Individual plan and fully insured employer customers will get rebates between 10 percent and 15 percent, while individuals in standalone and group dental plans will get a 50 percent credit. Rebates are slated to be sent out in July.

Anthem is also extending cost waivers for COVID-19 treatment and telehealth visits.

