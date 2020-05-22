Optum buys naviHealth: 5 details

Optum acquired post-acute care management platform naviHealth, according to a statement Optum provided to Becker's.

Five things to know:

1. Sources expect the deal to total more than $1 billion, according to the Nashville Business Journal, although Optum has not disclosed the terms of the deal.

2. NaviHealth develops software to track and coordinate patient care after discharge from the hospital. It also coordinates bundled payments for episodes of care. The company manages post-acute services for about 4.5 million Medicare Advantage members and serves more than 140 hospitals in the CMS Bundled Payments for Care Improvement Advanced program.

3. In June 2018, Cardinal Health sold a 55 percent stake in naviHealth to the private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice for about $650 million and kept 45 percent of the company.

4. NaviHealth will continue to serve its clients and members as a standalone entity aligned with OptumHealth. Optum said it plans to bring together naviHealth's post-acute clinical model and data-driven insights with its existing community-based healthcare and clinical capabilities to deliver personalized and value-based care coordination for patients with complex health conditions.

5. NaviHealth employs about 1,900 people, and it said the acquisition isn't expected to result in job loss. Optum said it plans to maintain naviHealth's leadership team with CEO Clay Richards at the helm.

