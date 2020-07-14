Optum to manage data analytics, revenue cycle for Colorado nonprofit health system

UnitedHealth Group's Optum is partnering with Boulder (Colo.) Community Health to help the system remain independent and improve care for patients in the Boulder area, the organizations announced July 14.

"This innovative relationship with Optum flows directly from BCH's strategic vision of partnering to create and care for the healthiest community in the nation," said Robert Vissers, MD, Boulder Community Health president and CEO, in a news release. "Together, we will innovate to enhance and further personalize the patient experience at BCH. Our physicians and nurses will be able to bring more data-driven insights to the care of our patients using Optum’s clinical technologies and advanced analytic tools. This really accelerates our ability to build upon the transformational care we provide the community while lowering our operating costs."

Optum, based in Eden Prairie, Minn., will manage Boulder Community Health's key functions including data and analytics, revenue cycle management and care coordination.

Optum and Boulder Community Health representatives said Boulder's clinicians and leaders will retain decision-making authority regarding patient care and strategic planning, and Optum will hire 275 Boulder Community Health employees.

"BCH is one of the most respected and innovative community-based health systems in the country, and we are thrilled to partner with them to support their mission, vision and values," Robert Musslewhite, CEO of OptumInsight, an Optum health services business, said in the news release. "Together we will work to accelerate clinical and operational performance, improve outcomes and experiences for patients and providers, and lower costs. Community hospitals are critical to the communities they serve and supporting them in their ambition to remain independent helps ensure that care remains continuous, integrated and affordable."

The recent partnership is part of a model to help smaller health systems overcome financial challenges. In July 2019, Optum and Walnut Creek, Calif.-based John Muir Health entered into a similar partnership.

