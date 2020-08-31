Cerner in the headlines — 8 recent stories

Here are eight updates on Cerner's operations, software products and partnerships reported by Becker's Hospital Review in August.

Editor's note: The updates are listed in the order they were reported.

1. Revenue cycle management services provider R1 announced Aug. 3 it finalized its acquisition of Cerner's RevWorks services business.

2. Cerner and investment firm LRVHealth invested $6 million in digital health startup Xealth as part of a new collaboration. The partnership, announced Aug. 6, between Xealth and Cerner will give patients their digital data in an effort to improve patient engagement in their treatment plans.

3. The Department of Veterans Affairs on Aug. 6 awarded Cerner's government services business a potential $93.6 million delivery order to help deploy the third wave of its EHR rollout at more VA medical centers.

4. Fairbury, Neb.-based Jefferson Community Health & Life implemented a new Cerner EHR system Aug. 17.

5. Cerner is almost finished with building two office towers that represent phases three and four of its 16-phase, $4.5 billion Innovations Campus project, according to an Aug. 7 Kansas City Business Journal report.

6. Cerner teamed up with Testing for America on Aug. 18 as part of a new partnership to support efforts to bring rapid and affordable COVID-19 testing to students, faculty and staff at historically Black colleges and universities.

7. VA on Aug. 24 announced the first go-live of its EHR modernization program, launching a centralized scheduling solution at an Ohio VA medical center. The department will implement the centralized scheduling at all VA health facilities as part of its $16 billion EHR transition to Cerner, set to debut in October at Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center in Spokane, Wash.

8. Amazon on Aug. 27 launched its health tracking device Halo, which integrates Cerner software and allows device users to share their health data directly into their EHR and with healthcare teams that use Cerner. San Diego-based Sharp Healthcare is the first Cerner client to participate in the collaboration.

