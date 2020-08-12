Nebraska hospital to install Cerner EHR

Fairbury, Neb.-based Jefferson Community Health & Life plans to implement a new Cerner EHR on Aug. 17, according to a report from the Beatrice Daily Sun.



1. The hospital will also implement the Cerner EHR at its clinics to ensure accurate information and communication between healthcare providers.



2. The new system will include a patient portal where patients can access their health records any time.



3. Patients will be able to use online resources, secure messaging, schedule appointments and pay their bills through the patient portal when the transition is made.



4. Several patients are already pre-registered in the Cerner EHR system, according to the report.



