4 Cerner go-lives in 2020
The pandemic has delayed EHR go-lives and upgrades at hospitals and health systems this year, but some have still pulled off Cerner implementations.
- Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital deployed a new Cerner EHR Jan. 27 across its Manistique, Mich.-based network.
- Florence, S.C.-based McLeod Health upgraded its existing Cerner Millennium EHR system in February.
- Macon Community Hospital in Lafayette, Tenn., rolled out Cerner's cloud-based CommunityWorks EHR system via virtual implementation March 30.
- Lakeview, Ore.-based Lake Health District went live with a Cerner EHR July 20, after delaying the original launch by three months.
