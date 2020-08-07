10 Epic go-lives in 2020 so far

Even in the midst of an unprecedented pandemic, 10 hospitals and health systems across the country have gone live with a new Epic EHR system during 2020.

Below is a list of Epic go-lives that have occurred so far in 2020.

Feb. 1: Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital and Weill Cornell Medicine, all in New York City, went live on a new Epic EHR system.

Feb. 2: South Boston, Va.-based Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital, part of the Sentara Healthcare network, implemented an Epic EHR.

Feb. 23: OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital launched a new Epic EHR across its Athens-based hospital.

April 1: Urbana, Ill.-based Carle Foundation Hospital deployed an Epic EHR with virtual support from the EHR vendor and Pivot Point Consulting.

April 6: The New York Department of Health and NYC Health + Hospitals deployed an Epic EHR system at the Javits Center temporary hospital for COVID-19 patients in New York City.

April 9: The Chicago Department of Public Health partnered with Rush University Medical Center and Epic to implement an EHR system across the city's 3,000-bed COVID-19 alternate care facility at the McCormick Place Convention Center.

May 20: Madera, Calif.-based Valley Children's Healthcare went live with a new Epic EHR with virtual support from the EHR vendor and consulting firm Optimum Healthcare IT.

June 1: Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health launched an Epic EHR for its outpatient clinics and plans to integrate the technology for its inpatient hospitals as well in the future.

On the same day, Gainesville-based Northeast Georgia Health System, which partnered with local nonprofit Good News Clinics, launched an integrated Epic EHR system for the organizations.

July 30: Morgan City, La.-based Ochsner St. Mary, previously known as Teche Regional Medical Center, implemented an Epic EHR system.

