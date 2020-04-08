New York health department implements Epic EHR at Javits Center field hospital

The New York Department of Health and NYC Health + Hospitals deployed an Epic EHR system on April 6 at the Javits Center temporary hospital for COVID-19 patients in New York City.

The 1,000-bed hospital uses Epic's software when admitting patients. When a patient is placed in a bed, Epic scans a network of hospitals across the U.S. to determine whether the patient has an existing health record elsewhere. If they do, Epic pulls the medical record for the Javits Center clinicians to review.

The Javits Center clinicians can access the Epic EHR on their mobile devices so they can chart what happens during patient visits as well as check patient information such as co-morbidities, allergies and medications.

NYC Health + Hospitals is working with Epic to set up technology and offer remote training and technical support as the state's health systems work to staff the Javits Center. Epic is providing the COVID-19 assistance for free, according to the news release.

