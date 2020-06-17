Northeast Georgia Health System extends Epic EHR access to nonprofit medical clinics

Gainesville-based Northeast Georgia Health System recently partnered with local nonprofit Good News Clinics to provide an integrated Epic EHR system for the organizations.

GNC went live on Northeast Georgia Health System's EHR June 1. Before starting the Epic implementation project in April, GNC was still using paper and fax machines to document patient care and send medical records to other providers.

GNC provides free medical and dental care to uninsured patients through volunteer physicians, nurses and dentists. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organizations were working together to implement an Epic EHR at GNC.

"NGHS and Good News Clinics went from kicking off the project in late April to go-live just a few weeks later," Epic implementation executive Jeff Heerhold said in a news release emailed to Becker's Hospital Review. "Together, we took a process that typically takes months and made it happen in just a few weeks."

GNC comprises 46 primary care physicians, nine mid-level providers and 43 dentists who volunteer to treat patients.

