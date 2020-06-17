HCSC partners with Epic: 3 things to know

Health Care Service Corp., the Chicago-based parent of five Blue Cross and Blue Shield health plans, tapped Epic to launch a new health information exchange platform between insurers, providers and patients.

Three things to know:

1. The new Payer Platform will operate through Epic and establish a two-way exchange of information at the point of care between HCSC and in-network providers that use the Verona, Wis.-based EHR vendor's software.

2. The platform will support information exchange between HCSC health plans and providers who use Epic to review patient data, streamline administrative processes such as prior authorizations and paying claims, and oversee care management strategies.

3. The Payer Platform will launch later this year for select providers and health systems across HCSC's five states who already use Epic, according to the June 17 news release emailed to Becker's Hospital Review. HCSC comprises nearly 16 million members in its health plans in Illinois, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.

"This relationship connects the provider, the payer, and the patient in a trusted network," said Alan Hutchison, population health vice president at Epic. "It will enable a more robust, data-driven approach to improving patient health."

