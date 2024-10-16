Lifespan rebrands as Brown University Health

Providence, R.I.-based Lifespan has rebranded as Brown University Health.

The nonprofit health system announced the launch Oct. 16, saying it "underscores a deeper alignment with our academic medical partner" and "represents a pivotal step toward raising our national profile."

Lifespan and Brown University initially revealed plans to expand their partnership and potentially change the name of the state's largest hospital operator in October 2023.

Since then, the rebranding has included updates to nearly 200 separate information systems applications and an overhaul of the health system's digital presence, including a newly branded website and intranet, according to an Oct. 15 news release shared with Becker's.

Over 3,200 iterations of more than 100 new logos have also been designed to reflect the organization's new identity.

Additionally, the transition has involved updating exterior signage, changing caller IDs on outgoing phone lines and rebranding staff shuttle buses and workstation screens, the release said.

Brown University Health operates three teaching hospitals, a community hospital, a behavioral healthcare provider, a multispecialty medical practice, and a primary care driven medical practice.