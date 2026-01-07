Mayo launches EHR-based AI cancer tool

Researchers at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., have developed and evaluated an AI-powered tool that delivers personalized prostate cancer education by drawing directly from patients’ EHRs.

The system, called MedEduChat, combines Mayo-validated clinical data with large language model technology to provide patient-specific answers in a conversational format, according to a Jan. 7 Mayo Clinic news release. In a usability study of 15 prostate cancer patients, health confidence scores rose from 9.9 to 13.9 on a 16-point scale. The tool also received an average usability score of 83.7 out of 100.

Researchers and clinicians reviewed 85 anonymized patient interactions. They rated the AI-generated responses highly on accuracy (2.9 out of 3), completeness (2.7 out of 3) and safety (2.7 out of 3), noting the system’s ability to tailor information to each patient’s age, cancer stage and treatment history, according to the release.

The study was published Dec. 18 in Nature Portfolio Digital Medicine. Mayo Clinic plans to expand MedEduChat to additional cancer specialties and deploy it across its campuses in Arizona, Florida and Minnesota.