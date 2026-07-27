Start With Strategy: How Rural Hospitals Should Approach IT Trends

In today’s healthcare environment, technology has become central to delivering high-quality patient care. It influences access, financial sustainability, workforce capacity, regulatory compliance and organizational resilience.

That reality is becoming even more apparent as federal policymakers increase their focus on both cybersecurity and artificial intelligence. Recent proposed updates to the HIPAA Security Rule would significantly expand cybersecurity requirements for healthcare organizations, while the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has released a department-wide artificial intelligence strategy designed to accelerate the adoption of AI across healthcare operations.

These developments point to the same conclusion: technology decisions can no longer be made one project at a time. They require a strategic approach that aligns technology investments with the hospital’s mission, resources and long-term goals.

That strategic mindset is especially important for rural and community hospitals. With limited resources, evolving regulatory requirements and unique patient populations, hospital leaders must carefully evaluate which technologies will have the greatest impact on their organizations and communities.

The following trends are reshaping healthcare IT. While they affect organizations of every size, CHC’s work with rural and community hospitals across the country has shown that smaller hospitals often face unique realities in determining how to apply these technologies strategically.

Telehealth Is an Access Strategy

Telehealth is no longer a new technology. For many health systems, it has become another channel for delivering care.

For rural and community hospitals, its value goes far beyond convenience. Telehealth can expand access to specialists, reduce travel burdens for patients and help hospitals maintain continuity of care within their communities. Instead of losing patients to larger metropolitan health systems, rural hospitals use telehealth to strengthen relationships while bringing specialty expertise closer to home.

Looking ahead, the opportunity may become broader. Regional collaboration, shared specialty resources and virtual partnerships can allow hospitals to extend services beyond their own walls. The technology itself is increasingly accessible. Success depends on building the provider relationships and operational strategies that allow technologies to improve care.

IT Staffing Requires a Flexible Strategy

Like many areas of healthcare, IT continues to face workforce challenges. Rural hospitals compete for specialized technical talent with larger health systems and other organizations that can offer remote work opportunities and higher salaries.

That makes flexibility increasingly important.

Rather than attempting to build expertise in every IT specialty internally, many hospitals benefit from supplementing internal teams with outside resources. Whether supporting cybersecurity initiatives, infrastructure upgrades or strategic planning, utilizing experienced specialists can often be more practical than maintaining every skill set on staff.

Outside expertise also brings perspective. Organizations that work across multiple hospitals often identify emerging best practices, common pitfalls and innovative approaches that individual hospitals may not have the opportunity to see on their own. This broader industry perspective can help hospitals make more informed technology decisions rather than solving problems in isolation.

Cybersecurity Has Become a Business Strategy

Cybersecurity has become a business issue that affects patient safety, operations, finances and community trust.

That reality is reflected in the proposed changes to the HIPAA Security Rule, which makes many security measures mandatory, including stronger requirements around multifactor authentication, encryption, vulnerability scanning, asset inventories, network segmentation and contingency planning.

Those changes also carry significant financial implications. HHS estimates hospitals could spend approximately $9 billion collectively during the first year of implementation and roughly $6 billion annually thereafter to meet the proposed requirements. Healthcare organizations have expressed concern about both the cost and the proposed implementation timeline, particularly for smaller and rural providers with limited resources.

Whether or not the rule changes are finalized as proposed, the direction is clear. Regulators increasingly expect healthcare organizations to demonstrate stronger cybersecurity maturity.

For hospital leaders, that means cybersecurity should be viewed through the same lens as any other enterprise risk. It requires understanding both the organization’s assets and its vulnerabilities, which include employee awareness and phishing prevention to vendor management, backups, patching and incident response planning. Viewing cybersecurity as an organizational risk management exercise rather than simply an IT function.

AI Requires Governance Before Innovation

Artificial intelligence has quickly become one of the most talked-about topics in healthcare. While much of the conversation focuses on future possibilities, AI is already finding its way into administrative workflows, clinical documentation, analytics and patient engagement.

Federal policymakers are preparing for that future state as well.

HHS recently released its AI Strategy, outlining five priorities for expanding AI. They include: establishing AI governance, equipping employees to use AI responsibly, developing shared AI resources, supporting research standards and expanding AI applications in public health and healthcare delivery.

For hospitals, the message is not simply to adopt AI more intentionally.

Almost all organizations already have employees experimenting with publicly available AI tools. Without clear policies, staff may unknowingly expose protected personal health information or create compliance concerns. Governance, education and oversight should come before widespread deployment.

This mirrors what many healthcare AI experts are recommending: successful AI adoption depends on leadership, governance, workforce education and change management.

Strategy Before Technology

Technology will continue to evolve. New regulations will emerge. AI capabilities will expand. Cyber threats will become more sophisticated.

Hospitals that succeed are those with leaders who think about IT strategically.

Telehealth should support patient access. IT staffing should support operational resilience. Cybersecurity should support organizational risk management. AI should support innovation within clear governance and accountability.

This approach helps rural and community hospitals strengthen patient care, improve operations and adapt confidently to whatever comes next.

Ready to build your hospital’s IT strategy?

In today’s environment, technology decisions can no longer be made in isolation. If you are ready to align your IT investments with your hospital’s long-term mission and resources, let’s connect.

Schedule a Strategy Session to discuss how these trends impact your specific organization and develop a clear path forward.

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare, AI Health, digital healthcare provider, telemedicine, medical technology

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