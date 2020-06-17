16 hospitals, health systems seeking Allscripts, Epic, Cerner, Meditech talent

Four of the top vendors hospitals use to participate in the Medicare EHR Incentive Program are Allscripts, Cerner, Epic and Meditech, according to 2018 ONC data.

Sixteen hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking EHR and IT expertise during the past two weeks:

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites.

Allscripts

1. Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian (Newport Beach, Calif.): Seeks an IT clinical systems applications analyst

2. Lake Health (Concord, Ohio): Seeks an information system materials analyst

3. Heritage Healthcare (Fullerton, Calif.): Seeks a research analyst

4. Clark Memorial Hospital (Jeffersonville, Ind.): Seeks a nursing informatics system specialist

Cerner

1. Care New England (Providence, R.I.): Seeks a computer information systems programmer analyst

2. Stony Brook Medicine (St. James, N.Y.): Seeks a lead revenue cycle programmer analyst

3. Methodist Hospital (Indianapolis): Seeks a clinical research manager

4. Sharp Healthcare (San Diego): Seeks a systems analyst

Epic

1. Akron (Ohio) Children's Hospital: Seeks an Epic telehealth program manager

2. West Virginia University Hospital (Morgantown): Seeks a radiology IT systems analyst

3. University of California San Francisco: Seeks a data analytics manager

4. Main Line Health (Malvern, Pa.): Seeks an information systems revenue cycle applications manager

Meditech

1. Good Samaritan Medical Center (Brockton, Mass.): Seeks a health information management director

2. Hudson Regional Hospital (Seacaucus, N.J.): Seeks an IT financial analyst

3. Steward Health Care (Phoenix): Seeks a care coordination analyst

4. Surgical Hospital at Southwoods (Boardman, Ohio): Seeks an IT clinical analyst

More articles on EHRs:

HCSC partners with Epic: 3 things to know

MetroHealth launches social determinants of health resource referral program within EHR

Northern Ireland selects Epic for $374M EHR implementation

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.