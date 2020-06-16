MetroHealth launches social determinants of health resource referral program within EHR

Cleveland-based MetroHealth integrated Unite Us' electronic resource referral platform within its EHR to better track and coordinate resources for patients' social determinants of health needs, according to a June 12 news release.

MetroHealth documents information such as whether a patient is struggling with housing, food insecurity and employment within its EHR. With Unite Us' platform, the health system can establish electronic referrals directly within the EHR to and between social service organizations to address patients' SDOH needs. MetroHealth is making the tool available at no cost to community-based organizations.

MetroHealth's Population Health Innovation Institute will help onboard social service agencies, create referral networks and analyze data to ensure the health system is meeting the community's SDOH needs. The health system comprises four hospitals, four emergency departments and more than 20 health centers.

