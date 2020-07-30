Ochsner St. Mary completes $6M Epic EHR install: 4 notes

Morgan City, La.-based Ochsner St. Mary, previously known as Teche Regional Medical Center, implemented Epic EHR, according to a report from St.MaryNow, a website powered by the Banner Tribune and Daily Review.

Four things to know:

1. The health system announced plans to make the switch when it began integration with the Ochsner Health Network last year.

2. Ochsner Health Network committed $6 million to install the Epic system, a process that completed Sunday.

3. Ochsner St. Mary patients can now use the MyOchsner patient portal after the switch and the patient records system will be interoperable with the rest of the Ochsner system.

4. Ochsner St. Mary's affiliated clinics also transitioned to Epic.

