Arizona hospital deploys Meditech EHR

Globe, Ariz.-based Cobre Valley Regional Medical Center went live Aug. 1 on Meditech's web-based EHR system Expanse, according to Copper Country News.

CVRMC's team has been working on the EHR implementation project since August 2019. By transitioning to Meditech Expanse, the medical center's 11 regional clinics now all operate on a single, unified system.

"This EHR system is a game changer," Neal Jensen, CEO of CVRMC for the past 20 years, told the publication. "I have been dreaming of this my entire career. This truly will be a great change for patients, providers, the hospital, clinics and the community we serve. We can now share a common medical record."

